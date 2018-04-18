HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An initiative that would raise the tax on a pack of cigarettes by $2 in Montana has been cleared to gather signatures to place it on the November ballot.

Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton approved the petition for signature gathering Monday, allowing supporters to begin collecting the nearly 25,500 signatures required by June to move it to the ballot.

The Healthy Montana Initiative raises taxes on tobacco products as well as e-cigarettes and vaping items to generate revenue to fund Medicaid expansion.

According to the state attorney general’s office, the increased taxes are expected to generate more than $74 million each year by 2023.

A pack of cigarettes would be taxed at $3.70 under the increase.