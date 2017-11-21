BOSTON (AP) — Sponsors of more than 20 proposed ballot questions in Massachusetts are facing another key deadline.

Wednesday is the final day for them to turn in signatures they have gathered to city and town clerks around the state.

A minimum of 64,750 certified signatures of registered voters is needed for an initiative petition to continue on the road toward appearing on the November 2018 state ballot.

Signatures that are certified by the clerks must be handed in to Secretary of State William Galvin’s office on Dec. 6.

Among the proposed questions is one calling for a $15 minimum wage and another that would require employers to offer workers paid family and medical leave.

The Retailers Association of Massachusetts has proposed lowering the state’s sales tax from 6.25 percent to 5 percent.