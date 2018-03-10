LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A fraternity at the University of Kansas has been closed because of several health and safety violations and a failure to meet its national organization’s guidelines.

The national Sigma Alpha Epsilon organization announced Thursday that the Kansas chapter will close after 115 years at the university. The national organization didn’t elaborate on what led to the closing. All Kansas members have been suspended indefinitely.

The chapter will remain closed for no less than four years or until the last current members have graduated or left the university.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the university had placed the fraternity on probation for two years after violations of the students’ code of conduct.

Two other Kansas fraternities, Delta Upsilon and Sigma Phi Epsilon, have been suspended this year.

