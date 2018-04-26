SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Sierra Vista man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault.
They say 30-year-old Christopher Gray is being held without bond at the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee.
The incident began early Thursday at a home in east Sierra Vista.
A deputy with the Tombstone Marshal’s Office responded to a 911 call about a woman who had apparently been kidnapped but escaped from the trunk of a car.
Authorities say the victim had duct tape binding her feet and wrists and reportedly had injuries consistent with having been severely beaten.
A Bisbee police officer located Gray’s car and arrested the suspect at gunpoint after a high-speed chase.
It was unclear Thursday night if Gray has legal representation yet.