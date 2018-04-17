SIDNEY, Mont. (AP) — An eastern Montana woman has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to pay restitution after embezzling more than $80,000 from a civic group where she was treasurer and a motel she managed.

District Judge Katherine M. Bidegaray sentenced Tami Laverne Roth of Sidney on Monday. Roth pleaded guilty to felony forgery and two counts of felony embezzlement.

She was ordered to pay $35,000 in restitution for money taken from the Sidney Jaycees and more than $54,000 for money taken from the Lone Tree Motor Inn.

Court documents show Roth used the motel’s charge card to purchase furniture, tools, alcohol and other items.

Prosecutors alleged she sought to repay the motel with checks written on the Jaycee’s account. Defense attorney Steven Thuessen said that was never proven.