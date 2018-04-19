DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — An apparent “sick-out” by nearly 400 school bus drivers in a Georgia county prompted warnings that some students’ afternoon rides would be delayed by as long as 90 minutes.

Atlanta area news media reported bus drivers in DeKalb County were reporting themselves sick Thursday. The action comes as drivers express concerns over pay, retirement benefits and other issues. There are 908 drivers in the district. Media report that the sick-out was expected to last two more days.

DeKalb County School District Superintendent Steve Green said the action endangered children. He said drivers who missed work Thursday would be required to provide a doctor’s note.

Driver Sheila Bennett told the Journal-Constitution she stayed home because she felt under the weather. However, she agreed district officials should do more for bus drivers.