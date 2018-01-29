FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A team with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued a sick baby manatee near Port Everglades.

Experts at the Miami Seaquarium on Key Biscayne are treating the manatee.

Click Orlando reports that with help from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, FWC workers safely pulled the manatee — dubbed Mr. Bubble — from a channel located behind the port’s administration building.

According to Port Everglades’ Facebook page, Erik Neugaard, environmental program manager with the port’s seaport engineering and facilities maintenance division, noticed the distressed mammal and immediately contacted FWC.

Last week, another manatee became caught in a life vest along the Intercoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale. FWC agents were able to remove the life vest from the animal and the manatee was returned to the water.

Information from: WKMG-TV, http://www.local6.com/index.html