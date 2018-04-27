NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two New Jersey siblings have been convicted of running a multi-million-dollar invoice scheme that defrauded a company where one of them worked.

Shevandra Verasawmi, of Matawan, and Vishallie Verasawmi, of Green Brook, were each convicted Thursday on one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and three counts of mail fraud. They both face several decades in prison when they’re sentenced Aug. 8.

Federal prosecutors say Shevandra Verasawmi created shell companies that his sister added to her employer’s accounts payable system, even though the shell companies never had contracts for goods or services with the firm. They allegedly submitted dozens of fraudulent invoices to the company and sought to divert millions of dollars.

Prosecutors say the siblings deposited the fraud proceeds into bank accounts they controlled and spent it on personal expenses, including luxury cars and credit card payments.