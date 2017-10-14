YARNELL, Ariz. (AP) — A shuttle service is now temporarily available to take visitors from a church parking lot in the Arizona community of Yarnell to a nearby memorial park honoring 19 firefighters killed in a 2013 wildfire.
The shuttle is an answer to constraints posed by the small size of the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park’s existing hillside parking lot 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) southwest of Yarnell along State Route 89.
Arizona’s parks system says the shuttle service from the Assembly of God church will run every half-hour from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 with a suggested donation of $5.
The system says it is seeking a partner to provide shuttle service on a long-term basis
“Only the Brave,” a movie chronicling the wildfire, debuts this coming week.