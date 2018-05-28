LOGAN, Ohio (AP) — A weekend shuttle service is expected to ease parking headaches at popular attractions in southeastern Ohio’s Hocking Hills State Park.
Officials say the shuttle bus between downtown Logan and Old Man’s Cave will run on weekends through Oct. 28.
Other buses will loop around the parking lots at Old Man’s Cave, Whispering Cave, Cedar Falls and Ash Cave. That will allow visitors to hike from site to site then ride the shuttle back to their parking place. Cost is $10 for an all-day pass.
Hocking Hills Tourism Association director Karen Raymore tells The Columbus Dispatch that the shuttle should also reduce traffic and the visitor impact on the park.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Cat lovers at Google threaten native owls with support for feral felines
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- ‘I have found a way to survive’: Haitians resilient amid struggles, 8 years after quake VIEW
- USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor closed indefinitely
The shuttle departs downtown Logan beginning at 10 a.m. and runs every 30 minutes, with the last shuttle at 6:30 p.m.
___
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com