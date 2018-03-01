PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa Integrated Health System has acquired the shuttered Maryvale Hospital in west Phoenix.

Terms haven’t been publicly released.

But the Arizona Republic reports MIHS agreed to purchase the hospital from Tenet Healthcare for nearly $7.6 million and will spend more than $52 million to renovate and equip the aging building.

Maricopa Integrated Health System’s district board approved the deal Wednesday.

Maryvale Hospital was closed last December.

The 250,000-square-foot facility will be revived as an emergency department and a behavioral health hospital with up to 203 beds.

The new hospital is expected to open in early 2019.