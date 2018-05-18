HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (AP) — A shrimp boat owned by a South Carolina man has been pushed back into the ocean in North Carolina after being stuck on a beach for a week.

Media outlets reported the shrimping boat “Big Earl” was pushed and pulled out to sea Thursday.

The 20-ton (18-metric ton) boat had been stuck on Holden Beach after shrimping nets got tangled in the boat’s propeller.

The boat’s owner, Reese Atkins, said getting Big Earl back out to sea is a big relief. He said it was hard to sleep knowing the boat was stuck.

Atkins bought the boat last month for $30,000 and sells shrimp in his hometown of Florence, South Carolina.

He said it was incredible to watch the Holden Beach community help get the boat back in the water.