CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Shouting has erupted during a hearing about the way police arrested and incarcerated protesters last month at a suburban St. Louis mall.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that multiple speakers told St. Louis County Council members Tuesday that police gave a brief verbal order to protesters to clear out of the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights. But Democratic state Rep. Stacey Newman, of Richmond Heights, says the command to disband was “unintelligible.” Speakers said the 22 arrests that followed were indiscriminate.
The Sept. 23 protest was part of a series in and around St. Louis following the acquittal of a white former city police officer in the shooting of a black suspect.
At one point during the hearing, officers escorted a woman through the angry crowd to an elevator.
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com