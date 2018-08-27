FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (AP) — Officials say shots were fired at a public bus in Utah and bullets hit the bus but no one was hurt.
Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky says one bullet went through a window, missing 12 passengers and the driver.
Arky says a commercial truck that was nearby was also hit by a bullet.
The bus was at a park and ride-and-ride-lot between the city of Ogden and Salt Lake City when the shooting happened.
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Highway Patrol are investigating.