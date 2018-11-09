URBANA, Ohio (AP) — Gunshots fired inside a dormitory at a small liberal arts college in central Ohio have resulted in a lockdown and the arrest of two students.

The Urbana Daily Citizen reports Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell says no one was injured Tuesday afternoon at Urbana University, roughly 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Columbus.

The school was placed on lockdown after police arrived.

Two students were subsequently arrested. Eighteen-year-old Hunter Donnan, of Huber Heights, has been charged with trafficking marijuana, and 21-year-old Ryon Lucas, of Trotwood, with aggravated robbery.

Lingrell says additional charges are possible.

Court records don’t indicate if Donnan has an attorney. A message seeking comment was left Friday with Lucas’ attorney.

