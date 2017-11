HOLMEN, Wis. (AP) — La Crosse County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a restaurant in Onalaska.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on possible charges of endangering safety and other counts after he was accused of firing a handgun during an altercation at Angry’s Way Out restaurant shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect had left the restaurant by the time police arrived, but was located and arrested a short time later. No one was injured.