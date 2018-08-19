ISTANBUL (AP) — Shots were fired at a security booth outside the U.S. Embassy in Turkey’s capital early Monday, but U.S. officials said no one was hurt.
Private Ihlas news agency said four to five rounds were fired from a moving white car and targeted the booth outside Gate 6 at the embassy in Ankara. Police were searching for the car.
U.S. Embassy spokesman David Gainer thanked police for their “rapid response” and said no injuries had been reported.
The U.S. mission is closed this week as Turkey celebrates the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Taco Bell loses $42 million Chihuahua ruling
- If you think the political divide is worse than ever, you may be right
- No private jets, no big house: Jimmy Carter an outlier among ex-presidents VIEW
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
Ties between Ankara and Washington have been strained over the case of an imprisoned American pastor, leading the U.S. to impose sanctions, and increased tariffs that sent the Turkish lira tumbling last week.