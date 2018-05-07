NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say a passenger in a car was fatally shot in New Orleans.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune cites a news alert from New Orleans police that says someone in a silver car started shooting at another car late Sunday night, hitting the passenger once in the head.
The driver of the car that was shot at drove about a mile. The passenger was pronounced dead at that scene.
Further details haven’t been released.
___
Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com