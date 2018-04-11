ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Aberdeen police are investigating an incident in which a gunshot was fired in a fast food restaurant’s restroom.

The American News reports that officers responded to the Burger King restaurant about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Police Capt. Eric Duven says there are no known injuries. The shot caused minor damage to the floor.

Authorities are trying to identify two men in surveillance video footage who they would like to question.

