SPANISH FORT, Ala. (AP) — Police say three people who led officers on a chase after being caught shoplifting in Alabama have been arrested.
News outlets report Spanish Fort police responding to a Kohl’s loss prevention officer’s report of a theft saw three suspects flee in a car Monday.
The suspects bailed out during the chase, at which point the car crashed. Police say the car was reported stolen, and around $2,500 in Kohl’s merchandise was found inside.
A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit located 19-year-old Kearston Alexandria Howze and a juvenile girl. Nineteen-year-old Parnell Treymaine Scott was later arrested after fleeing on foot and getting a ride from a passer-by.
All three are charged with theft, receiving stolen property and attempting to elude police. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.