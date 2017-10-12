CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a shootout between two men at a North Carolina gas station ended up with a bullet shattering the window of a nearby school bus.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokeswoman Jessica Lawrence Wallin says none of the 19 children on the bus Thursday morning was hurt, while the driver did suffer minor injuries from broken glass.
Police released surveillance video from the gas station that shows the two men arguing before one fires at the other. When the first shooter gets into his car and drives away, the second man then fires back.
In the video, neither man appeared to be injured. No arrests have been made.
Most Read Stories
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
Wallin said in a statement that a second vehicle was also struck by at least one bullet, but the driver was not injured.