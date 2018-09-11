CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting near a high school on Chicago’s South Side has left three teenagers seriously injured.

Chicago police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller says two people are in custody and a gun and casings have been recovered in the shooting around 4 p.m. Monday outside Chatham Academy High School in Burnside. Charges are pending.

Waller says someone got out of a car and shot at the male victims, aged 16, 17 and 18.

Principal Tony Qadir Lyons says the three were students at Chatham Academy. He says two of them ran back to the school and the third was found in an alley.

The 16-year-old old was shot in the shoulder, the 17-year-old was struck in the leg and the 18-year-old was wounded in the right arm and left armpit.