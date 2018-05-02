MIAMI (AP) — The mother of a teacher killed in a mass shooting at his high school in Florida says she received “compassion” in the form of a refund from the charter plane company she hired fly her from New York that day.

Linda Schulman’s son Scott Beigel was among 17 killed Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Schulman, her husband and brother ended up chartering a one-way flight through Talon Air, Inc.

Local news media report Schulman was billed $36,000. She says she was willing to pay the $18,229.57 fare, but sought compassion on the $18,229 fare to return the plane to Farmingdale, New York.

In a Facebook post Tuesday she says owner Adam Katz offered to return the fare and make an $18,000 donation to her son’s memorial fund.