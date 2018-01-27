GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — Qhiniyia Hester never thought she’d miss going to school the way she has the last few weeks.

Niyia on Jan. 22 made her first visit back to Oscar Adams Elementary School, more than two weeks after she was shot — an innocent bystander when a fight ended with gunfire Jan. 6 at Waffle House on Rainbow Drive in Gadsden.

Another young man, Yhung Tooly, 18, was shot as well. He continues to recover from his injuries.

Niyia was hospitalized until Jan. 16. Her grandmother, Ingrid Chacha said they were in a rush to get her home before the predicted snow — something that didn’t materialize that day in Gadsden.

Chacha said Niyia is doing well, but it will be some time before she can come back to school for classes.

She came in Jan. 22 for a visit, and she got the rock star treatment, rolling past a “Welcome Back Qhiniyia” banner that wrapped around the wall just past the entrance.

As Principal Tomasina Smitherman pushed her wheelchair down the hallway, Niyia waved to her fellow students from the hall, hoping to avoid catching the flu or other illnesses. But most teachers could help themselves; they had to come out for a hug, to offer a gift or just to talk. She looked wonderful and they were praying for her, teacher after teacher said.

From cafeteria workers bringing snacks to teacher Brandy Newton giving Niyia a small blanket she’d made for her, the Adams Elementary family was anxious to show their love.

Fourth-grade teacher Emily Wilson brought Niyia some accelerated reader books from her desk to take home, and she talked to Chacha about other things that might be provided for the 10-year-old until she can get back to school.

That will be some time yet, Chacha said, which has been frustrating for Niyia. “She was talking about going back to school before she got out of the hospital,” Chacha said.

As Wilson was talking to Niyia, Chacha and Niyia’s sister Destani Miliner, attention turned inside the classroom. Wilson called one of the students to come out to see Niyia.

Amidst all the waves and well-wishes, Angel Townsend was in tears.

“I miss you,” she said, hugging her friend Niyia. Pretty soon, tissues were being passed around to everyone in the hallway, as the little girl’s response reminded everyone of the reason for this reunion — that a 10-year-old child was shot in the parking lot of a Gadsden restaurant. Two men from Talladega are in custody, charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Smitherman said after the shooting incident, the school system had counselors on staff to support Niyia’s brother Javaree, also a student at Adams, and other children who needed them.

One of Niyia’s concerns about missing school dealt with the upcoming Black History Month program: she had a part in the program, and she wanted to make sure she still would when she returns.

Her teachers and her principal assured her the role in the program, at 1 p.m. Feb. 23, will be waiting for her.

Niyia indicated she hopes to be back at school before then. She said she would never have expected to miss school as much as she does.

___

Information from: The Gadsden Times, http://www.gadsdentimes.com