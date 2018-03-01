BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho school district has canceled classes and shut down all of its schools after police took into custody a 14-year-old boy who authorities say threatened a school shooting.

The Blackfoot School District says the closing of all schools Thursday follows the arrest of the student on Wednesday.

Blackfoot police say a police officer stationed at the Blackfoot High School received a report of a student threatening a shooting and after an investigation took the boy into custody on suspicion of threatening violence on school grounds.

Police say the boy didn’t have access to firearms.

The school district says new information that needs additional investigation caused the closure on Thursday. The district didn’t offer details about the new information.