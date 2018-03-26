ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a man who survived more than a decade after he was shot has died of his injuries, and his death has now been ruled a homicide.
The victim is identified as 38-year-old Willie H. Davison of St. Louis County.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Davison was shot in the abdomen on July 21, 2006. He was treated at a hospital and released.
Police say he died on Oct. 17 after returning to the hospital suffering complications related to the gunshot injury.
The St. Louis medical examiner’s office performed an autopsy, ruling his death a homicide. It notified police on Friday.
Police say officers sought charges against a suspect in 2006, but prosecutors declined to press charges at the time. The suspect is now 39.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com