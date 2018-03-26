Share story

By
The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a man who survived more than a decade after he was shot has died of his injuries, and his death has now been ruled a homicide.

The victim is identified as 38-year-old Willie H. Davison of St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Davison was shot in the abdomen on July 21, 2006. He was treated at a hospital and released.

Police say he died on Oct. 17 after returning to the hospital suffering complications related to the gunshot injury.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The St. Louis medical examiner’s office performed an autopsy, ruling his death a homicide. It notified police on Friday.

Police say officers sought charges against a suspect in 2006, but prosecutors declined to press charges at the time. The suspect is now 39.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

The Associated Press