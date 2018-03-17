BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — The police chief in a Cleveland suburb where a shooting prompted the lockdown of a popular shopping mall says a suspect is in custody and a victim is hospitalized in stable condition.
Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba said the shooting occurred outside Beachwood Place Mall at around 3 p.m. Saturday. Haba said it appears the suspect and victim knew each other.
The mall remained on lockdown nearly three hours after the shooting. Haba said he wasn’t sure whether the mall would reopen Saturday evening.
Beachwood is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of downtown Cleveland.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- French fraud body unveils huge Cotes-du-Rhone wine scam
A spokeswoman for the mall’s owner, Chicago-based GGP Inc., referred questions to Beachwood police.