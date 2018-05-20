NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville police are investigating the shooting of a 10-year-old boy.

Metro Nashville Police spokeswoman Kristin Mumford says Youth Services detectives are handling the apparent accidental shooting of the boy allegedly by his father.

Mumford says the father indicated he had dropped what he thought was an unloaded gun on Friday night. When he picked it up, the gun discharged and the child was struck in the abdomen.

Mumford says the boy was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover.