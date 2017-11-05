ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police have arrested a man in Pennsylvania after a 39-year-old woman was killed and her teen daughter injured in a double shooting.

Authorities say the shooting happened at an Allentown home around 2 a.m. Sunday. Court records show Dagmary Baez-Arocho had been arguing with the 54-year-old man when he drew a gun and fired multiple times.

Both Baez-Arocho and her 17-year-old daughter were struck and taken to a nearby hospital. Baez-Arocho was pronounced dead, but police say her daughter is in stable condition.

Court records show Baez-Arocho’s 15-year-old daughter witnessed the shooting.

Authorities say the man later turned himself into police. He is facing charges that include criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

The man is being held in Lehigh County Jail without bail.