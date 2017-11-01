JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say one sister was shot and killed and another was wounded in an apparent act of domestic violence in Florida.
Police in Jacksonville say the boyfriend of 32-year-old Christina Ashlee Rucker is wanted in Tuesday’s fatal shooting, which also wounded her sister, 28-year-old Lisa Rucker. Police say the three got into an altercation before the shooting occurred.
Family members told the Florida Times Union that Christina Rucker was in a longterm abusive relationship with her boyfriend, 32-year-old Chad Olan Absher.
Investigators confirmed Absher is a suspect in the shooting. The couple has an 8-year-old son who witnessed the violence.
