ALMA, Kan. (AP) — No charges will be filed in the fatal shooting death of a man last month in Wabaunsee County.
County Attorney Tim Liesmann announced Thursday that the shooting of 36-year-old Chad Thomas-Buckbee in Alma was a justified self-defense shooting.
Liesmann said the shooting occurred after Thomas-Buckbee began acting aggressively toward a family member, who tried to lock him out of the house.
He says Thomas-Buckbee got inside the house and was shot after he injured a family member. He died later at a Wamego hospital.
Liesmann did not identify the shooter or the person who was injured.