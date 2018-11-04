HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish police say seven people have been wounded and 12 arrested in a shooting allegedly linked to biker gang members near the country’s second city of Goteborg.
Police said Sunday that patrols rushed Saturday evening to the small industrial town of Molnlycke, southeast of Goteborg, where they found “several injured people” following a shooting outside an entertainment venue that was hosting a party.
Police said events leading to the shooting were unclear. It is being investigated as an attempted murder.
According to the Goteborgs-Posten newspaper, several of the wounded have links to the Hells Angels biker gang.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mario Segale, Seattle-area real estate developer who inspired Nintendo's Super Mario, dies at 84
- Amazon could make northern Virginia its second home
- New details highlight Lion Air jet's problems before crash WATCH
- It’s almost time to set clocks back for daylight-saving time, but what’s the point?
- Turkey: Highest level of Saudi govt ordered writer's slaying
Swedish authorities say the country has seen a rise in organized crime activity in the past few years. Several criminal gang shootings have taken place in its three major cities: Stockholm, Goteborg and Malmo.