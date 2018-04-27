EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed and another person was injured after a car was fired upon in El Mirage.
El Mirage police say residents of the Phoenix suburb called authorities Thursday night reporting several shots fired and a car crash.
Police say someone shot at a car that held five people, ages 16-19. The driver was shot in the chest and a passenger was hit on the leg.
Police say the car then crashed into a garage and hit another vehicle. Officers found the driver on the ground next to wrecked car.
The two wounded people were sent to a hospital where the teen driver died.
Police say multiple suspects ran from the scene following the shooting and were not immediately apprehended.