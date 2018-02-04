Share story

By
The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado police are investigating a shooting in a Denver residential neighborhood that left two people dead and another injured.

Denver Police say the shooting happened sometime before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

However, they have released few details, including the identities of the victims.

The injured person was in critical condition at a local hospital.

