CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Canyon County deputies are investigating after two people were shot west of Caldwell, Idaho.

KBOI-TV reports that deputies were called out just before 10 a.m. Monday to a home on Wagner Road west of Caldwell.

Investigators say they found two people, a man and a woman, with gunshot wounds.

There was no immediate information about their relationship or if they lived at the house.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

