CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Canyon County deputies are investigating after two people were shot west of Caldwell, Idaho.
KBOI-TV reports that deputies were called out just before 10 a.m. Monday to a home on Wagner Road west of Caldwell.
Investigators say they found two people, a man and a woman, with gunshot wounds.
There was no immediate information about their relationship or if they lived at the house.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Cat lovers at Google threaten native owls with support for feral felines
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times
- Trump is telling those who fled Haiti earthquake to leave the U.S. What will they go back to? VIEW
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.
___
Information from: KBOI-TV, http://www.kboi2.com