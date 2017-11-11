NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the shooting deaths of two men in Newark and East Orange.
The Essex County prosecutor and Newark public safety director say 39-year-old Hasson Manning of Elizabeth was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in Newark shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The county prosecutor and East Orange public safety director said a unidentified man was found unresponsive on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound in East Orange at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday. He also was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prosecutors are asking anyone with information in either case to come forward.
