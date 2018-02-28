ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — A shooting at a Mississippi university has left one person injured.

Mississippi Valley State University tells The Greenwood Commonwealth that the shooting happened before 7 p.m. Tuesday near a campus recreation center on the 2,400-student Itta Bena (it-UH’ BEE’-nuh) campus.

University spokeswoman Brittany Davis-Green says campus police are investigating but had made no arrests as of Wednesday morning. She says the unnamed shooting victim, whose injuries are not life threatening, is not a student. It’s unclear whether others involved in the dispute that led to the shooting are students. She says students and non-students use the recreation center

Davis-Green says the university is strengthening security, including checking identification of anyone entering campus.

