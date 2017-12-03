CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police say a man and woman were injured during a shooting in Cedar Rapids.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports public safety spokesman Greg Buelow says the woman suffered a serious gunshot wound and the man suffered a traumatic injury in the shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex.
Buelow says officers were responding to several calls of a possible active shooter at the scene. An investigation indicated the two injured people apparently knew each other and no one else was in danger.
No future details were immediately released.
The man and the woman were taken to the hospital and the investigation is ongoing.
___
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazetteonline.com/