NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Police say two people are dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in central Illinois.
Officers in Normal responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday night and found two wounded young men on the floor inside an apartment. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police Chief Rick Bleichner says “multiple rounds had been fired from multiple weapons.”
Bleichner says a person was taken into custody, but that no arrests have been made.
He says evidence indicates the shooting was drug-related, but notes the investigation is in the early stages. He says there is no ongoing danger to the public because everybody who was involved is accounted for.
The names of the dead haven’t been released, but police estimate they were in their early 20s.