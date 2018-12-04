ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 27-year-old man was held on suspicion of first-degree murder and other charges after a shooting in south Anchorage that left one victim dead and another wounded.

Ian Bradford was arrested early Monday after a police dog found him hiding and bit him on the arm.

Police say an officer at 1:30 a.m. spotted an SUV driving on 82nd Avenue without lights or a license plate. The SUV parked outside a warehouse and the driver went inside.

Officers heard shots and found a man dead outside the warehouse. He had been shot inside but managed to walk out.

Police heard more shots. A wounded man crawled out and three more adults exited.

A police dog found Bradford hiding under a tractor trailer.

Online court documents do not list Bradford’s attorney.