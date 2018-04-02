PHOENIX (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at a Phoenix park left a man dead and two other people wounded.
They say about 200 people were gathered at Eastlake Park for an Easter celebration when gunshots broke out around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say 46-year-old Timothy McGhee was critically wounded in the shooting and later died.
The other two gunshot victims were a 42-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman whose names weren’t immediately released.
Police say their injuries weren’t considered serious and both were able to drive themselves to hospitals for treatment.
A motive for the shooting remains unclear.