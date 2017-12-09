CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Police in central Illinois say three teenagers were wounded by gunfire after a high school basketball game.

The shooting happened Friday night as a large crowd was leaving the Champaign Central High School gymnasium after a game against Danville High School.

Champaign police spokeswoman LaEisha Meaderds says the three wounded females were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Meaderds identified them as a 15-year-old Danville High School student, a 17-year-old girl from Champaign and an 18-year-old Parkland College student.

No arrests were immediately made and police didn’t release any description of the possible shooter.