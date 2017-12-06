BOSTON (AP) — The Coast Guard says a 1,065-foot (324-meter) container ship broke from its mooring in Boston and damaged another pier.

Ten workers were onboard the ship, called the Helsinki Bridge, when it got away from the Paul J. Conley Container Terminal in South Boston early Wednesday morning.

The Massachusetts Port Authority tells The Boston Globe the ship drifted about 300 feet, damaging the end of the 88 Black Falcon Pier.

The Coast Guard says the workers were able to disembark, and a docking pilot steered the ship to Broad Sound along with the container ship’s crew. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the ship was carrying general cargo. No pollution was reported.

An investigation is ongoing.