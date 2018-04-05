Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A ship struck a major bridge that connects New Jersey and Pennsylvania, shuttering the span and its pedestrian walkway for about five hours.

Authorities say the drawbridge of the Tacony-Palmyra bridge was open for a southbound ship when the vessel hit a fender protecting one of its stone piers around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported in the accident.

But the bridge remained closed until about 3:30 a.m. Thursday so engineers could inspect the bridge for any potential damage.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Officials are trying to determine if the strong, gusty winds that were blowing around that time played a role in the accident.

The toll bridge between Palmyra, New Jersey, and the Tacony section of Philadelphia is operated by the Burlington County Bridge Commission.

