SILSBEE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a house fire in eastern Texas has killed a woman and five children.
Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis tells television station KFDM the fire was reported around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday north of Silsbee. He says the home was fully engulfed when they arrived and was destroyed by the fire.
No other details were immediately available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
___
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats
Information from: KFDM-TV, http://www.kfdm.com