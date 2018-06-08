JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi lawmaker who placed third in a U.S. Senate primary is endorsing one of the remaining candidates.
State Rep. Omeria Scott of Laurel says Friday that she will support venture capitalist Howard Sherman of Meridian. She says in a statement that Sherman offers “bold and powerful” ideas.
Sherman is facing state Rep. David Baria of Bay St. Louis in a June 26 Democratic primary runoff. They advanced Tuesday from a field of six candidates.
In the Nov. 6 general election, the Democratic nominee will face Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, the Reform Party’s Shawn O’Hara of Hattiesburg and Libertarian Danny Bedwell of Columbus.
Wicker has held the Senate seat since late 2007. Mississippi last had a Democrat in the U.S. Senate in January 1989.