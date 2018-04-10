SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A senior sheriff’s deputy has been fired from his post in northern Utah for failing to properly oversee an evidence-room technician who used methamphetamine gathered as evidence.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the supervisor whose dismissal was announced Monday is Lt. Kevin Burns, now the chief deputy of corrections and a candidate for Weber County Sheriff.

Burns is accused of neglecting to respond to an audit of the evidence room as well as complaints about the technician’s conduct from several law enforcement officials.

He did not respond to a voicemail and email associated with his campaign for sheriff.

The technician he previously oversaw was fired Jan. 8, 2018.

A criminal investigation into the incident by the Weber County Attorney’s Office is ongoing.