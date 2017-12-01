TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — The former commander of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department’s canine unit has admitted misappropriating cocaine that was meant to train the dogs.
John Adams on Thursday pleaded guilty to official misconduct and theft.
Prosecutors say Adams had diverted more than 1 kilogram of cocaine intended for training and ingested it.
Under terms of a plea agreement, Adams must serve at least two years of a three-year prison sentence when he’s sentenced in April. He also must forfeit his job and can never hold another government job in New Jersey.
Adams had been a sheriff’s officer for 16 years.