TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s officer in New Jersey swerved into a concrete barrier while trying to avoid crashing into another car over the weekend, injuring himself in the process.

The unidentified Ocean County sheriff’s officer was driving in Toms River Friday night when he swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle. NJ.com reports the officer the crashed into a concrete barrier.

Sheriff Michael Mastronardy says the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. The crash only involved the officer.

Mastronardy said Sunday the officer had been released from the hospital, but did not have more details about his current condition.

