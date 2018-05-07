NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a traffic stop in Tennessee put an end to a violent abduction that began in Georgia.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a car Tuesday after clocking it going more than 100 miles an hour. Authorities say 50-year-old Terry James Lee of Quitman, Georgia, was initially taken into custody for driving on a revoked license. But the sheriff’s office says a female passenger told the deputy that she’d been kidnapped from a market in Georgia the day before.
Authorities say Lee and the woman had been in a romantic relationship previously but hadn’t dated for several months.
Police say Lee is a convicted sex offender.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- 'Pele's the boss': Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- John McCain shares memories with friends; White House told current plan for funeral excludes Trump
Lee is being held in the Williamson County Jail. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.